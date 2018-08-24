Samsung's already affordable 28-inch 4K Freesync monitor is on sale for $250

Samsung's 28-inch U28E590D is already one of the least expensive 4K monitor options in this size range, and now the value proposition is even better, thanks to sale pricing over at Amazon.

It's marked down to $249.99 today, besting the $319.99 sale price on both Newegg and direct from Samsung, by a significant margin ($70, to be exact). The monitor's list price is $369.99.

There are not a lot of frills here—no G-Sync or HDR support, for example. However, you do get Freesync support and a rated 1ms response time, the latter of which is typically indicative of a TN panel (which Samsung confirms on the monitor's product page).

Other specs include a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 370 nits brightness. Connectivity options consist of two HDMI inputs and a DisplayPort input. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Go here to grab this monitor on sale.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.