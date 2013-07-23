Runescape 3 released, launch trailer kills anything and everything

Jagex's third major Runescape revision has launched, having built a new home out of HTML5. Runescape 3 not only freshens up the engine, but also kicks off the "Battle of Lumbridge" event, which hopes to give players more agency over the free to play MMO's world. To celebrate this, here's a launch trailer featuring a thematically diverse cast of characters, running about, killing all of the things.

Battle of Lumbridge divides players within two factions, tasking them with the collection of divine tears, which are found not by teasing gods about their dead pets, but by killing members of the opposition. The team with the most tears after 10 weeks is crowned victor.

Beyond player-driven updates, the update also improves the graphics and upgrades the camera. For more, check out Chris's Runescape 3 preview .