Rocket League's Jurassic World goal explosion might be its most obnoxious yet

Rocket League's Jurassic World Car Pack DLC released today, and while I'm not particularly fond of the Jurassic Jeep Wrangler it includes (you can't change the colors, for one thing), I had to check out the T rex goal explosion.

I thought a dabbing reaper was the most obnoxious Rocket League goal explosion possible, but I may have been wrong. See the video above for the screech of victory (make sure your volume's up for the full effect).

The Jurassic World Car Pack is $2, a small price to pay to summon a flaming T Rex accompanied by thousands of people playing plastic vuvuzelas every time you score.