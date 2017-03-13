Rocket League hits 10.5 million sales, has no plans for sequel

Barely a month has passed since its mid-2015 inception where Rocket League hasn't added a new update, themed-DLC, or intriguing new game mode. Tom reckons its newest Drop Shot side venture is "by far its best alternative mode yet", which is pretty good going considering it's closing in on its second year anniversary.

It's this level of innovation that's kept Rocket League selling, and its sales across all platforms have now reached 10.5 million copies. That's according to developer Psyonix's vice president Jeremy Dunham who told Kinda Funny Games (via Game Informer) its runaway hit also has almost 29 million registered players. Dunham qualified this by saying this includes PlayStation Plus purchases and split-screen players who haven't necessarily bought the game at all.

Even considering the game's continued growth, the question, or at least possibility, of a sequel seems logical against these numbers. But Dunham reckons the risk of dividing the game's player base is too great to consider a follow up any time soon.

"Why would we want to take this huge community that we've already built, that's still growing, and say, 'What you're playing now is going to be irrelevant in 12 months,'" says Dunham. "Our goal was to keep making Rocket League better and better so that we don't lose any of the people that want to play."

Dunham continues to suggest innovative updates and new features will keep Rocket League fresh in the months and years to come.