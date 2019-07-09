Play some Rising Storm 2 Green Army Men with us on our server

The Green Army Men mode is now playable in Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, and it's free for all owners in a limited form. Rising Storm 2 itself is also free, though just for a week, and that sounds to me like a good excuse to play some Rising Storm 2 as small plastic men.

I recently tried out three of the four Green Army Men maps, and it's a bit more than a reskin: The modders have changed the weapons and adjusted the physics to create a slightly more chill version of Rising Storm 2. There's no fall damage, so jump out of helicopters all you like. You can fight at the bottom of a swimming pool, too.

You can only play as one class unless you buy the Green Army Men DLC. It's a bit pricey at $14.44 right now (which is more than Rising Storm 2 itself), but picking it up is largely a gesture of support for the modders, who get a cut of the revenue.

Since it's easy to get into Rising Storm 2 right now with the free week going on, we figured we'd get some plastic wars going. If you want to join us, Tripwire set up a Green Army Men server for us. Head to the server browser and look for:

Server name: PC Gamer – Green Army Men

IP address: 64.94.238.82

The easiest way to find it is to filter by the Green Army Men game type. The server's already full, so I'll check in with Tripwire to see if they're planning to get some more GAM servers online today.

In short: Rising Storm 2 is pretty fun (I reviewed it here), it's free for a week on Steam, and the now-official Green Army Men game type lets you use a flamethrower at the bottom of a hot tub, so come play it with us if that sounds like your kind of thing. I'll be on the server at around 7 pm Pacific tonight with whoever else I can recruit.