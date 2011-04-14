Rift trailer shows assassin classes

The latest Rift trailer does a good job of showing how flexible its soul system is. Three souls can be combined to make up your class, and each soul can be levelled up individually, unlocking more skills on each tree. Here we get a good look at the Rogue classes, including the devastating "teleporting sniper." It's almost enough to make you feel sorry for those enemies. Almost. For more on the game check out our Rift review , or head over to the official Rift site .