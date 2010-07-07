Dino on the loose in Rift: Planes of Telara

In Telara, rifts mark locations were the fabric between planes of reality is so thin, other worlds bleed through, often with detrimental effects. These rifts will pop up around the world as spontaneous group quests for players to casually complete together--the best public quest system we've seen in an MMO to date. Let's face it, a dual-wielding skeleton is a good thing only when thoroughly dismembered, but what's most exciting about Rift: Planes of Telara is that the designers have created a lore-kosher reason to allow just about any sort of nonsense to show up--like, for example, a plushy triceratops.

While developer Trion Worlds plans to release with six themed rifts in 2011 (of a much more standard fantasy variety), there's nothing to stop them from cranking up the absurdity as time goes on. What kinds of rifts would you like to see in Telara?