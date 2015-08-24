Reynad picks the 10 most OP The Grand Tournament cards to craft

With The Grand Tournament just launched, Hearthstone players around the world are anticipating a fresh new metagame. But what cards should you spend your hard earned dust on right now? I'm here to break it down for you.

My name is Andrey 'Reynad' Yanyuk. I'm a professional Hearthstone player and deckbuilder that has created many of the games' most powerful decks. I am also the captain of the best team of Hearthstone Pros in the game, Tempo Storm. Our decks and content are featured daily on tempostorm.com, where you can also create and share your own Hearthstone decks and guides.

Creating a top 10 list for this expansion was extremely difficult. To rank cards by "most powerful" would mean that I list class cards a lot higher than neutrals because the class restriction allows cards to be much stronger. Neutral cards show up in more types of decks though, so they give people the impression of being much more "OP" because of their popularity.

The Grand Tournament also has very few strong "general purpose" cards, instead having a lot of powerful cards for specific deck types and roles. It was also really hard to decide which cards for specific roles should be ranked higher than others. Cards like Murloc Knight have a ton of potential, but are not as strong in the abstract so they fell just shy of making the list.

If a TGT card is the absolute best card in one deck and one deck only, and another card is also the best but in an entirely different deck, it's hard to judge what to rank higher. Because of this, the #1 card is not necessarily going to be in a better deck than the #10 card, but is stronger in the abstract. Some cards in the set will also see play in the same deck every time because they fit the same strategy, so I've paired them together.

Without further ado, let's jump in!