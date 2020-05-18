Revisit classic PC games in our new Reinstall video series

If you're a long-time PC Gamer reader you'll know all about Reinstall, a monthly feature where we revisit and cast a modern eye over old games. It's been a staple of the magazine for decades, and occasionally appears on the website. But now you can enjoy Reinstall in video form.

Reinstall is a celebration of the rich history of PC gaming. In future videos we'll be covering the classics—whether it's Diablo or Deus Ex—and talking about what made them so special, and why they're still worth playing today.

But we also want to introduce you to games you might have missed, or games that tried something bold and different—even if they didn't stick the landing. We'll also be dipping into PC's vast library and plucking out games that are so weird, you'll wonder how they even got made in the first place.

So far we've covered trippy sci-fi epic The Dig, cult cyberpunk adventure Blade Runner, and cinematic action classic Max Payne. So that should give you an idea of the variety of games we plan to cover. And let us know if there are any old games you'd like to see given the Reinstall treatment.