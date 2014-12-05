Resident Evil PC footage looks sharp and bloody

If you played the original Resident Evil back in 1996 you'll certainly get a kick out of watching this footage of the forthcoming remaster. The footage is taken from the PC edition, which will land on January 20. The remake is based on the 2002 Gamecube version rather than the awkwardly unscary-by-today's-standards original, which is more of a blessing than a curse, to be honest.

As previously reported, Capcom is also making adjustments that it hopes will make the game more appealing to younger audiences, including mercifully updated controls. It'll feature 5.1 surround sound, upgraded textures and fancier resolutions.