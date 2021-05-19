Resident Evil anime series is hitting Netflix this July

Eight months after its initial announcement, we now have a brand new trailer and release date for Netflix's Resident Evil anime series.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness takes place after the events of Resident Evil 4, with the new trailer showing Claire Redfield and Leon Kennedy in the face of another outbreak. Both Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello are back from the Resident Evil 2 Remake to reprise their roles too, which is a nice touch. It's all very dramatic and culminates with the reveal of a big bad—a giant green mutant who's giving me old-school Astaroth vibes.

I will show you fear.Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. July 8. pic.twitter.com/fbpWAJYEymMay 19, 2021 See more

It was confirmed last year that the TV series would be canon, which probably doesn't say much in the face of what's already a messy timeline.

This isn't the only bit of Resident Evil media Netflix currently has in the pipeline, either, with a live-action TV series on the way. We reported rumours on its existence over two years ago, before an accidental Netflix listing last year officially gave it away. There's also a live-action movie of the non-Netflix variety. Welcome to Racoon City will combine the first two games, with the tone of the movie drawing heavy inspiration from the Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness releases on July 8.