Resident Evil 7 teases Not A Hero in-game footage

A couple of weeks ago, we learned that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard's long-awaited Not a Hero DLC will arrive free-of-charge alongside its End of Zoe counterpart. Now, Capcom has teased a few minutes of some Chris Redfield-starring in-game footage from the former.

Sporting a high tech helmet that grants him a nifty HUD, Redfield is seen exploring a mine and, latterly, taking on a horde of faceless baddies. Things then get heavy when the ex-STARS member runs out of ammo, before facing up to what looks like a variation of a Fat Molded. Look, see:

Like Andy, I enjoyed Resi 7 when it launched earlier this year, however the above does remind me of how awkward I found its combat. It seems Not a Hero leans into its action, so it'll be interesting to see how it balances situations like this with puzzle work and exploration.

The Not a Hero DLC will land alongside RE7's Gold Edition, and will be free for owners of "any version" of the game, so says Capcom. Here's the dev on why Chris Redfield is back in action:

"The free Not a Hero DLC sees the return of Resident Evil fan favourite and veteran BSAA soldier Chris Redfield. Taking place after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Not a Hero brings a brand new experience playing as Chris to face new threats not met in the main game. As a member of New Umbrella, Chris and team quickly set up a strategy to counter this latest threat. Will Chris once again solve the mystery of this latest outbreak and make it out of the plantation’s dungeons alive?"

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard's Not a Hero DLC is due December 12, 2017.