Resident Evil 7 demo is out now, graphics options revealed

Courtesy wbacon on NeoGAF

Update: The Resident Evil 7 demo, The Beginning Hour, is available now on Steam. It's important to note that it has its own spot in the store and may not be accessible on Resident Evil 7's page.

Original story: The Resident Evil 7 demo is almost here for PC players, and now we know exactly when you can start playing it, thanks to Capcom senior director of digital platforms William Bacon, who provided some new information on NeoGAF. The director posted a time table, in addition to an update on what we can expect from the PC demo.

North American players can jump in on Steam today, December 18, at 4 PM PST. For those in Europe, that's 12 AM GMT. You can see the full time table at the bottom of this article.

As you can see in the picture above, the graphics options have been revealed prior to the demo's release, and thanks to NeoGAF user Dusk Golem, we know exactly what the various options will consist of. It's important to note that Bacon has announced that Borderless Window is unavailable for the demo due to a bug. He says that it will, however, be enabled in the full game.

And if you're wondering about what it takes to run the full game, you can check out the system requirements here. I haven't heard of any different requirements for the demo, so I suspect its recommended specs are similar if not the same.

You can check out the graphics options and time table below.

Graphics Options

Screen Resolution: Up to 3860x2160

Up to 3860x2160 Refresh Rate: supports 144hz monitors including Nvidia G-Sync

supports 144hz monitors including Nvidia G-Sync Display Mode: Full screen, Windowed, and Borderless Window

Full screen, Windowed, and Borderless Window Field of View

Frame Rate: 30, 60, and Variable (uncapped)

30, 60, and Variable (uncapped) V-Sync: On and Off

On and Off Rendering Method: Normal and Interlaced

Normal and Interlaced Resolution Scaling: 0.5X to 2.0X, 1.0X is 100%

0.5X to 2.0X, 1.0X is 100% Texture Quality: Very Low to Very High

Very Low to Very High Texture Filtering : Very Low to Very High

: Very Low to Very High Mesh Quality: Low to Very High

Low to Very High Anti-Aliasing: FXAA, TAA, FXAA+TAA, and SMAA

FXAA, TAA, FXAA+TAA, and SMAA Motion Blur: On and Off

On and Off Effects Rendering: Low, Medium, and High

Low, Medium, and High Depth of Field: On and Off

On and Off Shadow Quality: Very Low to Very High

Very Low to Very High Dynamic Shadows: On and Off

On and Off Shadow Cache: On and Off

On and Off Ambient Occlusion: Off, SSAO (Variable), SSAO, and HBAO+ (Nvidia-specific)

Off, SSAO (Variable), SSAO, and HBAO+ (Nvidia-specific) Bloom Effect: On and Off

On and Off Lens Flare: On and Off

On and Off Volumetric Lighting Quality: Off, Low, and High

Off, Low, and High Reflections: On, Off, and Variable

On, Off, and Variable Subsurface Scattering: On and Off

On and Off Chromatic Aberration: On and Off

On and Off Color Space: SRGB and BT.709

Demo Unlock Time Table