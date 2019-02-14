Resident Evil 2 Remake's free Ghost Survivors DLC is out tomorrow

Resident Evil 2 Remake's Ghost Survivors DLC is out tomorrow, allowing you to play through three 'what if' scenarios as victims of the Raccoon City outbreak.

The free DLC includes No Time to Mourn, Runaway and Forgotten Soldier, each giving you the chance to step into the shoes of a different character and experience the biological disaster from the perspective of the civilians.

You'll have met each character during the main game and now you'll get to see what might have happened had they survived the Raccoon City incident. No Time to Mourn sees you playing as Robert Kendo, the gun shop owner, Runaway follows the story of Katherine, the mayor's daughter, and Forgotten Soldier sees you step into the shoes of Ghost, a USS agent. Each scenario will give these characters a second chance to escape their fate.

Resident Evil 2 Remake launched last month and quickly accumulated more than three times the player numbers of the previous title, Resident Evil 7 on Steam. If you haven't decided whether to take the zombie-infested plunge, you can check out what Andy made of it in his review.