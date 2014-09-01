Reprisal Universe releases later this month, trailer shows pixelated Populous

If you were hoping for Godus to become the saviour of god games, you might have spent the last few months in a disappointed funk. But maybe Reprisal Universe can reignite your deific designs. The Populous-inspired retro god-'em-up will release later this month, on 15 September.

For more, we turn to the Steam page description :

Created in homage to Populous, Reprisal's Universe spans over 34 planets and 184 islands pitting you against 3 other tribes - each with their own aggression traits. Learn to control the 15 totem powers, upgrading them as you explore and harness the 5 Wonder totems for maximum effect. In this Universe you won't be alone, other explorer's will be present helping you to uncover items and leaving their own legacy's on islands you will explore.

You can get a taste of the game via the original Reprisal , a free browser-based version of this expanded release. Reprisal Universe will add exploration and collaboration, as well as improving the basic action of expanding and commanding your tribe. "Although initially procedurally generated," explains developers Electrolyte, "the Universe changes and evolves with collective player left legacies - you too will be able to leave behind your mark for other players to encounter."