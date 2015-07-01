Renowned Explorers trailer reveals September release date

Renowned Explorers: International Society—a title so long I couldn't fit it into our meagre headline space—will be the next release from Abbey Games, the developer of Reus. As hinted at by the title, it's a turn-based exploration game about discovering exotic locations and liberating them of their treasures.

It's coming out on September 2, as you can see from this new trailer:

The trailer demonstrates a number of ways to deal with natives, from brute force to charm or insults. Supposedly, your actions towards the local populace will have ramifications later down the road. There's also the need for preparation, and the potential for equipping your explorers with advanced tech to help them liberate a location of its most valuable stuff.

For more, head over to the game's official site.