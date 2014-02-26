Popular

Renegade-X enters open beta, can be downloaded for free right now

By

I'm starting to think PC gaming might be dangerous to humanity's long-term survival. Hearing Renegade-X's soft-spoken AI announcer just gave me a nostalgic shiver of childhood days spent building tanks and targeting Ion Cannons. That's a powerful weakness for future robot armies to exploit in their inevitable campaign to enslave us all. Until that dark day arrives, we can at least busy ourselves with a free, tactical multiplayer shooter. The C&C inspired FPS has now entered open beta .

It's a timely release. With Titanfall offering a fresh take on the all-out arcade action shooter, Renegade-X should be a welcome diversion for those after a more tactical experience. A spiritual successor to Westwood's C&C: Renegade, its main mode - Command and Conquer - tasks players with destroying their enemy's base, while also defending their own. Rather than a single defence point, each building of the base serves a different function, from charging special weapons to powering team bonuses.

To download the game, and to find some useful tips to start you playing, head over to the official Renegade-X site .

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
See comments