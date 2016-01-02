Red Orchestra's Darkest Hour mod gets another huge update

Four-and-a-half years ago, we told you about a "huge" new update for Darkest Hour: Europe '44-'45, the Western Front-set mod for the original Red Orchestra. Now, it's received another huge update, version 6.0.0 adding an entirely new spawning system, along with new maps, weapons and units, and so many fixes and changes that there's an 18-page PDF file to house them all.

It's a pretty big occasion for the venerable mod, so v6.0.0 comes with its own trailer:

Since the patch was released around a week ago, there's been another patch to fix issues introduced by v.6.0.0, so the mod should hopefully be pretty stable now. Darkest Hour is free, by the way, but you'll need Red Orchestra to play it. That's currently fairly cheap in the Steam sale.