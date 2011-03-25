Red Faction: Armageddon screens have martian bugs and mech suits

Red Faction: Armageddon takes the series undergournd, into the catacombs that lie beneath the surface of Mars. You know the ones, right? The ones full of giant martian insects acting under the command of a mad cultist? There are 19 new shots below, full of muzzle flash, exploding aliens and occasional mech suits.

The new Red Faction game has abandoned the open world smash-o-thon of Red Faction: Guerilla, but promises to keep some of the superb destructability tech of the previous games, and take it underground. Check out the Red Faction site for more info on the game. Red Faction: Armageddon is coming out May 31.