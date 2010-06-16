Red Faction: Armageddon E3 impressions

A couple of minutes into the Red Faction: Armageddon demo video, I thought I'd wandered into Dead Space 2 by mistake. Our hero was blasting away at skittery aliens with an assault rifle in dark underground passages. But then Red Faction did what Red Faction does best: it tore a building apart. The first shot from the new magna-gun went into one building, the second into the building next door. Then they magnetized, ripping the first to pieces and slamming chunks of it into its neighbour. It's not just good for demolition, though—when fired first into a building and then at the feet of an enemy, it'll cause an avalanche on demand, burying the target under rubble. Your move, Dead Space 2.

Here are some shots, including the devastating Repair Gun in action. No, wait.