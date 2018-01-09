Razer’s Project Linda is a prototype laptop shell for the Razer Phone

It just woudn't be CES without a prototype product from Razer, and this time around the company is showcasing Project Linda, an Android laptop/phone hybrid.

Project Linda is essentially a 13.3-inch laptop shell with a dock for the Razer Phone. The phone plops into the base of the chassis and powers the experience and acts as the trackpad or secondary display.

"Android power users and laptop enthusiasts share a need for performance in a mobile form factor, which we provide with our award-winning Razer Phone and Razer laptops," Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said. "Project Linda combines the best of both worlds, bringing a larger screen and physical keyboard to the Android environment, enhancing the experience for gaming and productivity."

The physical design of the laptop is similar to the Blade Stealth in that it sports a unibody CNC aluminum chassis. Its waistline measures just 0.59 inches (15mm), and its weight checks in at less than three pounds (1.25 kg).

There's not much to the innards, save for 200GB of built-in storage. Otherwise, it's pretty much totally dependent on the Razer Phone, which itself is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The quad HD touch display on Project Linda is an extension of the Razer Phone—it boasts the same 120Hz refresh rate. Razer also includes some basic laptop amenities, including a 720p webcam, USB-A and USB-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Razer is not the first to dream up a phone dock for a laptop. What's different about Project Linda is that it has a gaming edge, both in its design and the fact that it's built specifically for the Razer Phone. At the same time, this is Android and an ARM-based processor we are talking about, so it's not like anyone could use this for games on Steam.

That said, Razer's intent is to provide "enhanced productivity and differentiated gaming experiences" with Project Linda. "Users benefit from a responsive and comfortable typing experience, customized for the Android environment with dedicated keys for navigation, search and app selection," Razer says.

Whether customers agree or not remains to be seen, if and when Project Linda becomes a shipping product. For now, it remains a concept product.