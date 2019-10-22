Razer’s first gaming monitor (27-inch, 144Hz) is now available for $699

(Image credit: Razer)

It's been nine months since Razer trotted out its Raptor 27 gaming monitor at CES, and if you've been waiting for this one, you can finally purchase the display—Razer is now accepting orders, with the Raptor 27 priced at $699.99.

That's a bit on the high on side compared to other gaming monitors with similar specs. More on that in a moment, but first, here's a rundown of the vitals:

Screen Size—27 inches

Resolution—WQHD (2560 x 1440p)

Panel—IPS

Refresh rate—144 Hz

Response rate—4ms with Overdrive, 1ms with Motion Blur reduction, 7ms typical

Gaming modes: FPS / Racing / MMO Mode / Streaming

Viewing angle—178 degrees (H/V)

Aspect ratio—16:9

Contrast ratio—1000:1

Brightness—up to 420 nits

Color gamut—95 percent DCI-P3

HDR—yes

Height adjustable stand—yes, w/ 90-degree tilt for easy port access

Connectivity—1x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, 1x USB-C (supports DP1.4), 2x USB 3.0 pass-throughs

Included cables—1x power, 1x HDMI, 1x Display Port, 1x USB-C (also supports DP), 1x 2 USB 3.1 Type A

Dimensions w/ stand—24.15 (H) x 15.29 (W) x 19.23 (D) inches (613.4 x 388.4 x 488.4 mm)

Weight w/ stand: 25.4 lbs (11.5 kg)

These are mostly high-end specs across the board. On paper, the Raptor 27 looks like a good candidate for fast-action and esports gaming, with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to (down to?) a 1ms response time.

The Raptor 27 supports AMD's FreeSync technology to smooth out gameplay. It's also been certified by Nvidia as a G-Sync Compatible monitor, though apparently not when enabling HDR (according to Nvidia's chart).

One of the somewhat unique features of the Raptor 27 is the ability to tilt the display back 90 degrees. This is intended to offer users easy access to the cable inputs and outputs underneath. And of course RGB lighting is present.

We have not tested this monitor, but right off the bat, we can tell some users will take issue with Razer's pricing. The MSRP is actually the same as the Asus ROG PG279Q, one of the best gaming monitors with a similar set of features, though you can find that panel on sale for $609.99 right now. Same goes for Acer's Predator XB271HU—it carries a $699.99 MSRP, but is on sale at Amazon for $499.99 right now.

I'm sure Razer would argue the Raptor 27 is a more premium display. Razer at least alludes to that, saying it sports a "precision-crafted, matte-black design" and "forged aluminum base," with a backplate that is "finished with a blend of fabric and metal to add a touch of elegance." So, there's that.

If you're interested in the Raptor 27, you can find it here.