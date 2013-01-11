Razer's Project Fiona is now the Razer Edge gaming tablet

Razer were busy teasing this device as Project Fiona a year ago . It re-emerged from the obscurity of Razer's R&D shroud this week at CES this week with a new name and some new moves. The ungainly handlebar controllers that we saw a year ago are detachable, the base unit can slot into a keyboard to turn it into a more conventional desktop unit, or you can carry it around and use it as you would any touchscreen tablet.

It's also quite powerful. An Intel Core i7 chip, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, a solid state HDD and an NVIDIA GT 640M LE GPU should push decent framerates to the 10.1" 1366x768 screen. The downside? You'll need $1,299.99 to buy one. Razer are giving potential customers a chance to register interest on the Razer Edge site now alongside a video showing off the Edge in its various guises. Watch that and grab the full specs below.

Here are the tech details for the Pro version of the Edge.

Processor: Intel Core i7 Dual core w/ Hyper Threading Base 1.9GHz / Turbo 3.0GHz

Memory: 8GB DDR3 (2x4GB 1600MHz)

Video: Intel HD4000 (DX11), NVIDIA GT 640M LE (2GB DDR3, Optimus Technology)

Display: 10.1” (IPS, 1366x768) 10-point capacitive touch

Operating System: Windows 8

Storage: 128/256GB SSD (SATA-III)#

Network: Intel WLAN (802.11b/g/n + BT4)

Others: Stereo speakers

Codec supports 7.1 (via HDMI)

HD Webcam (front-facing, 2MP)

Array microphones

Dolby Home Theater v4

USB 3.0 x1 (green, SuperSpeed)

Audio jack (3.5mm, 4-pole, stereo out / mic in)

Well, I definitely like it better than Lenovo's giant table tablet PC . Would you buy one?