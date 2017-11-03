Razer announces new D.Va-themed peripherals at Blizzcon

Just before Blizzard's highly anticipated 11th annual Blizzcon, Razer has announced another Overwatch-licensed set of peripherals. Inspired by the game's (probably) most cosplayed hero, the new Razer D.Va line includes a headset, mouse and matching mousepad.

While the mouse and mousepad are based off of currently available Razer hardware, the headset is where things get interesting. Dubbed the Razer MEKA, the wired headset appears to resemble the exact same one D.Va wears in game.

Unfortunately, Razer hasn't released any actual information on the headset like pricing, tech specs and availability. But judging from the announcement video, we have high hopes we'll be seeing the real deal soon enough. Or there will be lots of angry D.Va cosplay streamers out for blood.

(Image credit: razer)

Available now, the D.Va themed Razer Goliathus mousepad can be purchased for $19.99. It features the exact same specs as the medium-sized Goliathus pad measuring 14" wide and 10" tall with a thickness of .16", also priced at $19.99.

The D.Va themed Razer Abyssus Elite mouse is now available for purchase too. An upgraded version of the Abyssus V2, it features an ambidextrous design with a 7200 DPI optical sensor and Razer's signature chroma lighting. The mouse is priced at $59.99, just $10 more than the Abyssus V2.

We'll keep you posted as soon as we find out more information about the Razer MEKA headset. Until then, check out the rest of our Blizzcon coverage here.