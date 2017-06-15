Rakka is the first Neill Blomkamp film to hit Steam

The first of Neill Blomkamp's promised experimental short films has just released on Steam, and while I haven't had the chance to actually watch it yet, the screenshots are very cool. Dubbed Rakka, the film is "the story of broken humanity following the invasion of a technologically superior alien species."

"Bleak harrowing and unrelenting, the humans we meet must find enough courage to go on fighting," the description reads.

The free 22 minute film can be streamed for free over on Steam, but assets for the film can also be purchased for $4.99. This pack includes a downloadable version of the film with a 5.1 surround sound mix, as well as concept art, scripts and 3D models.