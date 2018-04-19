Everything we know about the next Rainbow Six Siege Operators

We also have information on four new weapons that might be coming in Season 2 based on Artex3’s finds. It’s worth noting that weapons are often found in the game code that don’t surface in the next update, so this remains merely our best guess. The first two refer a submachine gun called the StormMX4 and a light machine gun called the AMELIMG82, both of which refer to their real-life counterparts, the MX4 Storm and the CETME Ameli. The MX4 Storm is designed by the Italian weapons manufacturer Beretta, while the Ameli was designed for the Spanish Army. Check those out below.

If you’re following along, it would be strange for Ubisoft to give an LMG (a type of weapon usually reserved for attackers) to the Italian operators if we’re also to believe they’re both defenders. While it’s possible that the Ameli was simply added in preparation for a different batch of operators, it should be considered a real possibility that this is one of Maestro’s primary weapons on defense. Some players have theorized that Maestro will be able to use the Ameli himself or attach it to his auto turret base and leave it to act autonomously. Others think his bandolier refers to him wielding the AA-12 shotgun, another weapon that showed up in the game code around the time of Operation White Noise.

The other two new weapons seem to be revolvers. The first is the “Rhino_D40,” which fits best with the real Italian revolver Chiappa Rhino. The other, called the Baliff410 in the game, is a bit more interesting. One commenter thinks this name refers to the real Taurus Judge revolver, which fires .410 shotgun shells. This could explain Maestro’s collection of shells, but the same commenter pointed out that his shells are too large to fit in a revolver. Rainbow Six Siege isn’t known for getting every little detail right, so I say this is still totally plausible.