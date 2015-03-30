Popular

Rainbow Six Siege hands-on: blowing open the FPS genre

Rainbow Six Siege was our favorite game of E3 last year. After the cancellation of Rainbow Six Patriots, we couldn't have been more impressed with Ubisoft's focused, multiplayer-centric approach to rebooting its now seven-year-dormant tactical FPS. Short rounds, a five-on-five format, no respawning, and a high-fidelity destruction system are a pretty good recipe for distinguishing yourself from Battlefield and Call of Duty.

Ubisoft invited me and other press to play Siege a second time at its studio in Montreal where the game is being made, and I've captured my impressions so far in the gameplay video above.

