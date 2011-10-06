Rage hidden room contains Wolfenstein 3D easter egg

[bcvideo id="1202143041001"]

A hidden corner of Rage's world has been turned into an 8-bit prison vault. No, it's not an example of worsening texture problems , it's a lighthearted reference to the id classic, Wolfenstein 3D. Within the vault lies the Wolf Trophy, which is described as being "of German craftmanship." Sadly, no 8-bit Nazis appear to stop you from taking it. An impromptu boss fight with Mecha-Hitler would have been pleasantly surreal. Instead we'll have to settle for the sight of a gleaming 8-bit doorway in a world of post-apocalyptic mega textures. If you're playing Rage, you'll find it next to the TV in the Ghost hideout.