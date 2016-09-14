Quote is a strange, lovely action-RPG about destroying knowledge

The game world of Quote is an unusual place. It's enraptured by Bliss, the god of ignorance, who has wiped out all knowledge and wisdom in order to protect the people from themselves. But someone is trying to undo this great achievement—to restore the learning that has been lost. As Novella, her priestess, your task is to ensure that effort fails. Aided by your flying sidekick Tatters, you must burn books, trap and devour authors, and bludgeon the thoughts from the heads of blasphemers.

It's a grim-sounding sort of setup, inspired by “traditional isometric adventure games” and authors including Kurt Vonnegut, Ray Bradbury, and Aldous Huxley. There's also a healthy dash of Hieronymus Bosch in the mix, seen in the bizarre-but-beautiful hand-drawn environments spread across seven unique worlds. As Novella, you'll have access to more than 20 unlockable abilities that will help you battle enemies and “sneak your way across a corrupted world,” and your adventures will be memorialized by a “lavish narrative” written by Alec Meer and Dan Griliopoulos (who has written for PC Gamer in the past).

Quote is being developed by UK-based indie outfit Vindit, and is expected to be ready for an Early Access release on Steam later this year, followed by a full launch in 2017. Find out more at quote-game.com.