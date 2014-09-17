Quake Live joins Steam this week, watch the launch trailer here

Quake Live is a seriously beautiful game. The fluidity, the colours, the mindboggling levels of skill it can accommodate... it's easy to forget the appeal until you see the game in action. There's also a certain '90s nostalgia attached to the series as a whole, which is compounded by the Moby-esque music playing over this launch trailer. Take a look below.

Quake Live launches September 17 on Steam, which depending on where you are in the world is either now or tomorrow. Announced at Quakecon back in July, the shooter hasn't made the jump without a handful of changes though, which we've detailed before . Most of the changes are there to accommodate newer players, which has inevitably riled veterans. Still, as a free-to-play game with over 100 arenas, it's likely to find a legion of new fans.