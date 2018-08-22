Punchy platformer Guacamelee 2 out now

Agave farmer Juan Aguacate is back to save the Mexiverse in platforming brawler Guacamelee 2, which is out now.

It's set seven years after the first game, and the follow-up has bigger maps, twice as many enemy types and tonnes more moves. It also has "trainers" dotted throughout the Mexican-inspired world who will set you challenges. Pass them, and you'll get to upgrade your attacks, abilities and movement.

Just like in the first game, you'll split your time between tough platforming sequences and beat 'em up segments. You'll also spend some of your time in chicken form, for which there's plenty of new powers.

It has four-player drop-in, drop-out local co-op, so you can play the entire game with friends, which is how I played the first one, and I'd recommend it. I love the look of the colourful world, and the bosses look fun and varied.

It costs $17.99/£13.49 on Steam, which includes a 10% discount that lasts for the next week.

