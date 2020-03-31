PUBG's April Fools event adds a touch of high fantasy with a new mode

PUBG will be running a Fantasy Battle Royale event mode for a week, starting on April 1. That's fantasy as in wizards and dragons and magic (oh my).

If you want to join in just follow the special banner in the main lobby. Before beginning a match the game will prompt you to choose from one of four character classes lifted straight out of D&D lore—wizards, barbarians, paladins, and rangers—each brings a different set of skills to the fight.

There will, of course, be special fantasy-themed rewards for taking part. The game mode is far from a full conversion, and the devs openly admit they've made some "alternate choices" in how they represent fantasy within the confines of PUBG's militaristic world. Sadly, this seems to mean the only dragon in sight will be on the name of the map: Erangel has been temporarily re-branded as Dragon Isle for the event.

PUBG's Fantasy Battle Royale will run from April 1 to April 7-8 (depending on your time zone). You can read the full announcement, including a comprehensive run-down of the event's rules, on the game's Steam page.