PUBG adds bullet penetration system and new dynamic weather

If hands blocked bullets in PUBG, I might have fared better in my quest for a bare-fisted chicken dinner. They don't, obviously, but PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' long-awaited bullet penetration system now targets forearms. Likewise, dynamic weather is coming to Erangel and Miramar.

Both come with PUBG's PC 1.0 Update #19, the former of which allows bullets to penetrate targets' bodies "following its ballistic curve."

A Steam Community post further explains: "The result will be different depending on whether the forearm is blocking more vulnerable body parts. When a bullet penetrates a forearm and strikes a more vulnerable body part behind it, the greater damage will be applied.

"In other words, if a player’s forearm takes a bullet while blocking their head, the full headshot damage will be applied. This penetration system works for the head, torso, and waist only. If a bullet penetrates the forearm, but no vulnerable body part is behind it, only the forearm damage will be applied."

Developer PUBG Corp adds that bullet penetration is not applied to legs, forearm penetration is disabled for shotguns, and, as we've already determined, hands do not block bullets (they don't have hitboxes, see).

Onto weather:

As explained above, rain and fog weather conditions were removed from PUBG's Erangel and Miramar maps when it left Early Access last year. Now, both return and are considered "random in-game events" that can create "opportunities for strategic decision making". Fog might let you get the drop on unsuspecting enemies, for example, while thunder might mask heavy footfall.

PUBG's PC 1.0 Update #19 also introduces a number of UI tweaks, performance adjustments and bug fixes—the sum of which can be perused here.

