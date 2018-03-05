An upcoming PUBG test build will eliminate Wonder Woman-style bullet-blocking

The Playerunknown's Battlegrounds test servers will return this week with a new build of the game incorporating a friend system, voice chat in the main menu, and a "limb penetration system." That last point might sound like some behind-the-scenes technical mumbo-jumbo, but it's actually important: It means player will no longer be able to block incoming shots with their hands.

PC players, our test servers are going up this week! We are currently polishing and debugging the test build. We are going to be introducing an in-game friend system, voice chat in main menu and vehicle and limb penetration system.March 5, 2018

It's not that people were actively blocking bullets like Amazon warriors on a regular basis, but under the old system an incoming round would only damage whichever body part it hit first—so a hand or an arm that moved at at a pivotal moment could drastically reduce the damage from a hit that would otherwise ruin your day.

Specifics on how the new penetration system will work weren't revealed but I'd expect that the shots will continue on their original trajectory into your skull/chest/naughty bits/whatever else tops your list of places you'd really rather not be shot in, and do some amount of reduced damage on secondary impact.

The in-game friend system should be a big plus too. As for voice chat, well, it's nice to be able to talk to people, but we know how these things sometimes work out. PUBG Corp said the test server patch notes will be posted in a couple of days.