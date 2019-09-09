Project Resistance is a team-based Resident Evil spin-off

Capcom has released a trailer for the next Resident Evil romp, which you can stare at above. Titled Project Resistance, it doesn't sport the Resident Evil name, but it does contain its horrible monsters and our old pal, Mr X, who is being remote-controlled and sent to kill some teens.

Details are slim, but Capcom says it's a team-based survival horror. The cinematic teaser suggests groups of four will be able to team up to batter zombies and assorted grotesque creatures while wearing letterman jackets and worrying about spots.

I always fare better in horror games when I've got pals along for the ride, though it didn't stop me from shrieking a great deal when I played Man of Medan in co-op. I shrieked less, however. The trailer strikes a more action-based tone than Resident Evil 7 or the recent Resident Evil 2 remake, but hopefully there will still be time for spookiness and scares.

Capcom will be sharing more details during the Tokyo Game Show, which begins on September 12.