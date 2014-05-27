Project Reality: BF2 update ensures life after Battlefield 2's GameSpy shutdown

"Sights locked on GameSpy, sir."

Armed forces are closing in on the notorious multiplayer sympathiser, GameSpy. The matchmaking system is due to be terminated with extreme prejudice this coming Saturday, plunging the games it uses into an offline darkness. EA have said that many of their GameSpy-enabled games won't be updated with a new matchmaking solution. For Battlefield 2, that's meant the battle for online battles must now be fought by fans . It's not just the main game struggling to stay connected; its mods are also at risk. Thankfully, the most popular of those mods—Project Reality: BF2—has received a new update that will keep its multiplayer running.

Project Reality: BF2 v1.2 does all the usual update stuff of fixing bugs and improving stability, but also provides a new master server backend, ensuring the mod will function after the GameSpy closure. In addition, it brings three new maps into the mix, as well as a new Dutch Forces faction.

The update's main features are listed below, and you can find the full changelog at the Project Reality forum .



PRMasterServer support, which replaces GameSpy



Dutch Forces



3 new maps: Arctic Lion, Hades Peak & Shikotan Island



Illumination flares for Grenadier class



ZSU-23-4 Shilka SPAAA for MEC forces



Countless other bug fixes, tweaks and changes



