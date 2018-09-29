Pressed for time? Geneshift's new battle royale mode has two-minute rounds

GTA-inspired top-down shooter Geneshift was released in 2017, after Ben Johnson spent nearly a decade developing it. Last month Johnson joked on Reddit about making a battle royale mode for Geneshift with rounds that lasted only 20 seconds, and based on the positive response he decided to make it a reality. Ultimately, 20 seconds proved to be a little too quick, so Johnson decided to make the rounds in what he calls 'Battle Royale Turbo' a bit longer: two minutes. You can watch the trailer above.

As you can see, all the elements of battle royale are there: dropping onto the map, looting for gear, lots of vehicles and weapons, and the closing circle of death—but it all happens in 120 seconds. But there's even more to it than that: if you're killed, you can respawn as a zombie instead of just spectating. You'll have limited health and a single melee attack, but if you kill another player while zombified you'll be able to return to the match as a human. Zombies are also immune to the death-circle, so you'll be able to travel in and out of it at will.

Geneshift's battle royale mode also includes a cash system, special abilities, and skills that progress while you play. There's a free demo you can find on its Steam page, and if you want to know more about the development of Geneshift, we spoke to Johnson about it last year.