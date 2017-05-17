PNY's 480GB NVMe SSD drops to $200

Around five months PNY introduced its first NVMe SSDs, its fastest drives to date. If you held off on buying one in hopes that they'd drop in price, pat yourself on the back—PNY's 480GB model is now available at a discount.

PNY set the MSRP at $330 for its 480GB CS2030 SSD. However, Newegg has it on sale for $217 currently, which you can knock down to $200 using promo code EMCSRFBG4.

This is an M.2 form factor drive, meaning it's shaped like a stick of gum. It's also an NVMe drive—an important distinction because M.2 SSDs can also ship as SATA 6Gbps drives, which are much slower.

In this case, the 480GB CS2030 is rated to deliver sequential read performance of up to 2,800MB/s and sequential write performance of up to 1,550MB/s. And as for 4KB random read and write performance, PNY claims up to 300,000 IOPS and 270,000 IOPS, respectively.

Finally, PNY warranties this drive for 3 years.

