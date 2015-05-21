Playism poll asks which Touhou game you'd like to see next

Touhou Project is a series of PC games developed in Japan by an individual named Zun, that first appeared in 1995. As we wrote in our introduction to the series from April, it consists primarily of "challenging ‘bullet-hell’ style top-down arcade shooting games," shot through with a deep and engaging mythology. It's one of the most popular indie game series in Japan, and the Western release of Touhou 14: Double Dealing Character apparently did well enough for itself to justify more.

"With all the attention that Touhou is getting, we decided to get your opinion on some of the Touhou Derivative titles," publisher Playism wrote in a poll posted earlier this week. "What Touhou Derivative would you all like to see in the west?"

Your choices, which may or may not be listed in a particular order:

New Super Marisa Land (魔理沙と6つのキノコ lit. "Marisa and the 6 Mushrooms")

Urban Legend in Limbo (東方深秘録 lit. "Eastern Record of Deep Mysteries")

The Nightmare of Rebellion (東方玄夢妖譚 lit. "Eastern Mysterious Dream Youkai Talk")

Scarlet Symphony (紅魔城伝説 緋色の交響曲 lit. "Legend of Scarlet Devil Castle: Scarlet Symphony". AKA "Touhouvania")

Touhou Sky Arena (東方スカイアリーナ)

Adventures of Scarlet Curiosity (東方紅輝心)

Gensou Shoujo Taisen Scarlet (幻想少女大戦紅 lit. "Fantasy Maiden Wars E")

Touhou no Meikyuu (東方の迷宮 lit. "Labyrinth of Touhou")

Touhou Soujinengi The Genius of Sappheiros (東方蒼神縁起 lit. "Blue God Omen")

Gensou Ningyou Enbu (幻想人形演舞 lit. "Fantasy Puppet Dance Performance") AKA. Touhou Puppet Dance Performance

MegaMari - Marisa no Yabou (MegaMari - 魔理沙の野望 lit. "Marisa's Ambition")

Touhou Hisoutensoku ~ Choudokyuu Ginyoru no Nazo o Oe (東方非想天則 ～ 超弩級ギニョルの謎を追え lit. "Lacking the Perception of the Natural Laws of the East ~ Chase the Enigma of the Gargantuan Guignol")

There's also an "other" option, for people who want something that's not on the list. Playism also noted that it's simply "gathering opinions" at this point, and that the poll doesn't guarantee anything.