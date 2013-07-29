PlanetSide 2 update adds 'lattice system' to Esamir. Mmm, lattice system

PlanetSide 2 has received another game update, this one focusing on how battles work on the super-chilly continent of Esamir. As Massively note, it revolves around the 'lattice system', which is quite possibly the best name for a system I've ever heard. Lattice was introduced way back in update 9, but it's only just gone live - via update 13 - for Esamir, and the map's been updated to compensate. In other news, I have no idea what 'lattice system' means in this context, but now all I can think of is delicious pie.

If you're wondering where your Implants - consumables that grant time-limited character buffs - are, well they were removed from this update following negative feedback . What we do get, however, are a few new premium weapons, a chat box for the respawn screen, an updated tutorial, and miscellaneous other stuff . Not a bad haul, all told.