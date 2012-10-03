PlanetSide 2 membership benefits revised due to community feedback

Last month, PlanetSide 2 creative director Matthew Higby outlined benefits for paying subscribers , including passive bonuses to resource, XP, and certification rates and a priority login queue. A post on the official forums earlier this week revised Higby's proposals into a $15 monthly plan and finalized membership bonuses based on community input, which included removing a previously planned increase to resource pool caps and implementing a slowly stacking effectiveness to in-game bonuses.

"You'll notice we've removed the previous membership benefit of increased resource pool caps," Higby wrote. "This was as a direct result to community feedback. We thought about this a lot and decided it did give a potential gameplay advantage to members."

As a buffer against the feature's removal, a monthly purse of 500 StationCash -- used for purchasing in-game items such as cosmetic accessories and temporary boosters -- was added. Increases to resource, XP, and certification gain begin at a 25 percent bonus and climb to a maximum bonus of 50 percent at a rate of 5 percent per month, though subscribing through a multi-month package automatically rewards the highest bonus value for its last month.