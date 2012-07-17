PlanetSide 2 CGI teaser declares that "size always matters"

There's a flashy new PlanetSide 2 CGI trailer on the way, but instead of revealing the whole thing now, SOE has released a teaser to tease the trailer's July 25 debut. It's surprisingly desaturated considering how colorful the game is, and it's certainly not directly representative of gameplay, but it's still good fun to watch sci-fi super-soldier acrobatics. The full trailer, which I saw during a visit to SOE last week, is an impressive spectacle, so look out for it on the 25th .

