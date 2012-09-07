PlanetSide 2 Alpha Squad package gives beta access, exclusive items

Sony Online Entertainment deployed a feature-filled pre-launch deal for PlanetSide 2 today entitled Alpha Squad . For $40, purchasers receive ( deep breath ) a 4000 Station Cash purse for use in the in-game store, an exclusive coat of armor camouflage, a 6-month XP and resource boost, 12 weapon unlocks, and a snazzy "Founder" title. Oh, and instant beta access.

Sony Online says buyers of Alpha Squad will have their accounts immediately flagged for beta without needing a key. All in-game bonuses apply across your account as well, so any soldier you create receives these boosts automatically.

As for the weapons, here's what unlocks for each faction. Incoming acronym attack:

Assault Rifle



New Conglomerate: GR-22



Terran Republic: Cycler TRV



Vanu Sovereignty: H-V45



Carbine

New Conglomerate: AC-X11

Terran Republic: T5

Vanu Sovereignty: Pulsar C

Light Machine Gun

New Conglomerate: EM6 LMG

Terran Republic: TMG-50 B

Vanu Sovereignty: SVA-88

Sniper Rifle

New Conglomerate: LA80

Terran Republic: SR-7

Vanu Sovereignty: V10

PlanetSide 2 doesn't have a firm release date yet, but the raging beta battles between the three resource-hungry factions have racked up impressive numbers so far. More info on Alpha Squad awaits your perusal at the official website .