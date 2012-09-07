PlanetSide 2 Alpha Squad package gives beta access, exclusive items

Sony Online Entertainment deployed a feature-filled pre-launch deal for PlanetSide 2 today entitled Alpha Squad . For $40, purchasers receive ( deep breath ) a 4000 Station Cash purse for use in the in-game store, an exclusive coat of armor camouflage, a 6-month XP and resource boost, 12 weapon unlocks, and a snazzy "Founder" title. Oh, and instant beta access.
Sony Online says buyers of Alpha Squad will have their accounts immediately flagged for beta without needing a key. All in-game bonuses apply across your account as well, so any soldier you create receives these boosts automatically.
As for the weapons, here's what unlocks for each faction. Incoming acronym attack:
Assault Rifle
- New Conglomerate: GR-22
- Terran Republic: Cycler TRV
- Vanu Sovereignty: H-V45
Carbine
- New Conglomerate: AC-X11
- Terran Republic: T5
- Vanu Sovereignty: Pulsar C
Light Machine Gun
- New Conglomerate: EM6 LMG
- Terran Republic: TMG-50 B
- Vanu Sovereignty: SVA-88
Sniper Rifle
- New Conglomerate: LA80
- Terran Republic: SR-7
- Vanu Sovereignty: V10
PlanetSide 2 doesn't have a firm release date yet, but the raging beta battles between the three resource-hungry factions have racked up impressive numbers so far. More info on Alpha Squad awaits your perusal at the official website .