Planetary Annihilation Kickstarter now over $2 million, Uber is livestreaming the last 2 hours

Since our reveal of Planetary Annihilation and the launch of its Kickstarter campaign, Uber Entertainment has raised over $2.1 million. They've blown past every stretch goal they announced, adding naval units, water planets, gas giants, metal and lava planets, expanded orbital gameplay, and a full orchestral score to the upcoming macro-RTS. They even plan to produce a documentary on the making of the game.

You have about two hours left to donate as of this posting, and Uber is livestreaming the end of the Kickstarter drive on its Twitch channel .