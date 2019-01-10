Pikuniku, a 'delightfully dystopian' puzzle game, releases later this month

Described as a "delightful dystopian adventure", Pikuniku is a vibrantly coloured puzzle game with a cheerful-but-knowing Adult Swim mood about it. Published by Devolver, it'll launch on Steam and GOG on January 24.

As far as I can tell, it's all about guiding a charming long-legged blob through an open-ended cartoon world. This long-legged blob will need to help various other blob-like characters solve a series of hilarious condundrums. The protagonist blob is presumably more capable of solving problems thanks to the length of their legs (they're long).

In the publisher's words: "help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!"

The game lasts around 4-5 hours and can be played cooperatively in local multiplayer. Check out the trailer below: