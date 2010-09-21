Popular

Pick your favourite FPS in the Golden Joysticks awards

By

The year's hottest shooters of the year are going head to head at the Golden Joysticks. Only one lucky FPS will scoop the ITN Game On Shooter of the Year gong, and it's up to you to decide what gets the nod. And what gets taken out back and put down.

It's a ridiculously strong category, with heavy hitters Modern Warfare 2 facing off against the likes of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Left 4 Dead 2, but which is your favourite? Check out the video below for the list of contenders, and then vote yourself silly right here . You can support any game you like as long, so long as it's not Halo or Metroid, because voting for those filthy console exclusives will make PC gaming cry.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments