Peter Molyneux, one time hero of the PC, one-time head of Lionhead, now doomed to make Fable 3, 4, 7 and 9* appears to really want Half-Life 2: Episode 3. So much so that he's prepared to make his son, his own flesh and blood, ask Valve for Half-Life 2: Episode 3. And then put that very video on YouTube .

It's kinda cute. And embedded below.

*Just joking. Come back Peter! We miss you. We still like Syndicate and everything!