Perspective out now, lose yourself in a free 2D/3D puzzle platformer

Released today by indie developer Widdershins, a group of ambitious (and probably exhausted) DigiPen students, Perspective is a free game which joins 2D platforming with 3D first-person movements to puzzle us with shifts of its titular concept.

As Widdershins describes it, Perspective “opens up a lot of new ways to use looking at something a certain way as a puzzle mechanic to create new paths in 2D.” Mechanically, the game involves scooting a 2D character across platforms while shifting a first-person 3D viewpoint to reconfigure level layouts. Personally, I want my eyes to uncross now.

Perspective's concepts aren't entirely new—console platformers Braid and Fez similarly hopped dimensions between 2D and 3D—but its puzzle execution looks to smartly harness camera angle cleverness for worthy challenges. Have a look in the launch trailer above, and if the slick synth music convinces you, head to Widdershins' official website for the free download.