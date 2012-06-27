Penny Arcade Adventures 3 released, trailer implores you to remember the past

Old sprites never die, they just fade away and/or move inside indie games. Penny Arcade Adventures 3 - or, Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness 3 - is full of old, not-dead sprites. The game is a nostalgic throwback to early 90s RPGs made by Cthulhu Saves the World developers Zeboyd Games with writing and assistance from the Penny Arcade chaps.

It was also released yesterday and is a crazy slim £3 / $5 on Steam. The latest trailer for PA's OTRSPOD3 is below, featuring battling hobos, snapping crabomancers, and self-mocking descriptive text.

Penny Arcade's Tycho and Gabe had previously said they wouldn't make another game, after the experience of making the first two Penny Arcade Adventures with developers Hothead Games was so time-consuming and exhausting. Zeboyd convinced them to try again though, and I'd imagine the simplified style is helping them manage the workload.

Nostalgia! Profitable and efficient?

We'll have a review soon.