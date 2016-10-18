PC’s most sinister evil corporations

Villains often the reflect the era they were created in, which is why it’s no surprise that many contemporary bad guys are the heads of corporations with dubious morals. Soulless, profit-obsessed, unscrupulous suits are scarier than demons and zombies, because they actually exist. Real evil corporations dodge tax, cut corners, and overcharge customers; in videogames they assassinate their rivals, conduct sinister genetic experiments, and occasionally try to take over the world. Here are some of the worst offenders.